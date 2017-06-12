Wayne S. Steeves

Wayne S. Steeves, 70, died Thursday, June 8, 2017, surrounded by his family at Sussman House in Rockport after a long illness. Born in Rockland June 12, 1946, he was the son of Charles S. and Edna Lathrop Steeves.

