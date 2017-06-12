Wayne S. Steeves
Wayne S. Steeves, 70, died Thursday, June 8, 2017, surrounded by his family at Sussman House in Rockport after a long illness. Born in Rockland June 12, 1946, he was the son of Charles S. and Edna Lathrop Steeves.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rockland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Public hearing tonight in South Thomaston on pr... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Mark Baitbag
|2
|cottage (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|kyman
|1
|'American Pie' singer: 'I am not a villain' (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|carl fusselman in rockland (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|2
|carl fusselman ?????? (May '15)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|3
|Rockland - Genealogy - Family History (Jul '08)
|Oct '15
|Rockland home
|6
|Review: Maine Street Imprints (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Marilyn Miha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rockland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC