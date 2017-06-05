Veteran Rockland officers set to retire

Sgts. Donald Finnegan and Russell Thompson will be retiring from the Rockland Police Department on June 30. Finnegan has been with Rockland for 25 years and Thompson 21 years. Rockland Police Chief Bruce Boucher said while he is happy for the two on their retirements, the department will be losing nearly 50 years of institutional knowledge that is difficult to replace.

