Triangular fins in the harbor

Triangular fins in the harbor

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Capital Weekly

On June 15 the Boston Globe reported that a great white shark measuring 8 feet long and weighing in at about 360 pounds, known to researchers as Cisco, had departed Cape Cod and was now off the coast of southern Maine. Furthermore, Maine Public TV broadcast a science show the other day explaining why naughty sharks like Cisco are showing up in increasing numbers off the Cape.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rockland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Public hearing tonight in South Thomaston on pr... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Mark Baitbag 2
cottage (Mar '16) Mar '16 kyman 1
News 'American Pie' singer: 'I am not a villain' (Jan '16) Jan '16 Dr Wu 1
carl fusselman in rockland (Jan '16) Jan '16 TAC 2
carl fusselman ?????? (May '15) Jan '16 TAC 3
Rockland - Genealogy - Family History (Jul '08) Oct '15 Rockland home 6
Review: Maine Street Imprints (Oct '15) Oct '15 Marilyn Miha 1
See all Rockland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rockland Forum Now

Rockland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rockland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Rockland, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,570 • Total comments across all topics: 281,970,788

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC