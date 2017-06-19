Triangular fins in the harbor
On June 15 the Boston Globe reported that a great white shark measuring 8 feet long and weighing in at about 360 pounds, known to researchers as Cisco, had departed Cape Cod and was now off the coast of southern Maine. Furthermore, Maine Public TV broadcast a science show the other day explaining why naughty sharks like Cisco are showing up in increasing numbers off the Cape.
