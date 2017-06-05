Three candidates in Lincolnville vie for two seats
Sandy Delano, Jon Fishman and Josh Gerritsen are competing for two available three-year seats on the Lincolnville Board of Selectmen. Each candidate was asked about priorities as well as views on Lincolnville Harbor, the new wastewater plant and sewer district at Lincolnville Beach, town spending and property taxes, and marijuana retail and social clubs in Lincolnville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Republican Journal.
Add your comments below
Rockland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Public hearing tonight in South Thomaston on pr...
|Dec '16
|Mark Baitbag
|2
|cottage (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|kyman
|1
|'American Pie' singer: 'I am not a villain' (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|carl fusselman in rockland (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|2
|carl fusselman ?????? (May '15)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|3
|Rockland - Genealogy - Family History (Jul '08)
|Oct '15
|Rockland home
|6
|Review: Maine Street Imprints (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Marilyn Miha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rockland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC