Technicolor' coat of many shows

43 min ago Read more: Capital Weekly

For the next two weeks, Watts Hall Community Players will fill their venerable downtown auditorium with the kind of spirited energy and can-do chutzpah that only a community troupe can deliver. Its production of "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" opens Thursday night, June 22, marking at least the seventh time its titular costume piece has hit the stage a or is it eight? "Wait, I used it at Nobleboro Central School," said Daryl Hahn of Thomaston a week before opening, considering the well-traveled coat with its creator, Linda Leach of Camden, whose latest work has been with Camden-Rockport Middle School productions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Weekly.

