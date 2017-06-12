Singer/songwriter weekend at Rock City

Rock City CafA©, 316 Main St., will present local and touring singer/songwriters Friday and Saturday nights, June 23 and 24. The music will run from 7 to 9 p.m. Rockland singer/songwriter Tom Albury will perform his locally inspired originals, along with covers of R&B, folk and progressive rock, Friday night. He plays from this to that and even some of the other in a style that brings it all together.

