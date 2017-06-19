Siegel workshop set for Art Loft
Suzanne Siegel of Guilford, Conn., whose work is represented in Maine by Carver Hill Gallery in Rockland and Cynthia Winings Gallery in Blue Hill, will instruct a three-day workshop at The Art Loft, the downtown nonprofit arts center at 385 Main St., Suite 9 . Siegel will share her expertise in and knowledge of acrylics and mixed media painting Saturday through Monday, July 8 through 10, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Students will learn through guided exercises and explore intuitive and experimental abstract painting, including collage, transfer and monoprinting methods.
