Siegel workshop set for Art Loft

12 hrs ago Read more: Herald Gazette

Suzanne Siegel of Guilford, Conn., whose work is represented in Maine by Carver Hill Gallery in Rockland and Cynthia Winings Gallery in Blue Hill, will instruct a three-day workshop at The Art Loft, the downtown nonprofit arts center at 385 Main St., Suite 9 . Siegel will share her expertise in and knowledge of acrylics and mixed media painting Saturday through Monday, July 8 through 10, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Students will learn through guided exercises and explore intuitive and experimental abstract painting, including collage, transfer and monoprinting methods.

