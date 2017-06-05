Senate votes to repeal minimum wage hike for wait staff
The Maine Senate approved Wednesday a bill that would repeal a section of the minimum wage law enacted by voters across the state in November. The bill -- LD 673 -- would exempt tipped service workers from the increase in the minimum wage law and restore the tip credit.
