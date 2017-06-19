Second candidate interviewed for Rockland manager post
Mayor Will Clayton said Wednesday night that the council had a great interview with finalist Christopher Philbrick of Dumfries, Virginia. Philbrick's name was released by the council on May 19. He was the sole candidate recommended by the search committee.
