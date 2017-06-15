Seaport shipwreck inspires - Harbor Way' museum

Skanska USA says it will build a "walking museum" on the history of the Seaport District and Boston's shipping past, between two new office towers on Seaport Boulevard. Developer Skanska USA said Thursday that it will turn the plaza between two office towers at 101 Seaport Blvd. and 121 Seaport Blvd. into "Harbor Way," an "interactive walking museum" with displays depicting the now-booming business district's past as a working waterfront, the engineering effort it took to fill in tidal flats there in 1896, and the final voyage of the wrecked ship, believed to be from Rockland, Maine.

