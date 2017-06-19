Seacoast Security Classic attracts av...

Seacoast Security Classic attracts avid, ...

While the fourth annual Seacoast Security Classic golf tournament has been shortened from 54 to 36 holes, there still is plenty of top-level participants - including two-time winner Ricky Jones and one-time champion James Anderson - as well as a strong, deep all-around field, for this year's event. The amateur stroke play tournament, which tees off Saturday and Sunday, June 24-25 on the Goose River in Rockport and Rockland golf courses, will includes 52 golfers, including two women.

