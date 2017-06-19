Seacoast Security Classic attracts avid, ...

While the fourth annual Seacoast Security Classic golf tournament has been shortened from 54 to 36 holes, there still is plenty of top-level participants - including two-time winner Ricky Jones and one-time champion James Anderson - as well as a strong, deep all-around field, for this year's event. The amateur stroke play tournament, which tees off Saturday and Sunday, June 24-25 on the Goose River in Rockport and Rockland golf courses, will includes 52 golfers, including two women.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Harbor Times Soup.