School theft, lobster boat threat among Knox County indictments
An Owls Head woman accused of stealing money from the junior class at Oceanside High School and a Vinalhaven fisherman accused of threatening to ram another lobster boat were indicted Monday by a Knox County grand jury. The grand jury met one day on June 5, issuing charges against nine individuals.
