Rockport Select Board candidates diff...

Rockport Select Board candidates differ on visions for town

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Herald Gazette

Seven candidates for three seats on the Rockport Select Board participated in an open forum at the Rockport Opera House May 31, where they shared their qualifications and visions for the future of the town. The meeting room at the Rockport Opera House was filled to capacity, and extra chairs were brought onto the floor to accommodate residents who came to hear from the candidates, who discussed the topics ranging from marijuana retail stores to a new public library, infrastructure issues and municipally-owned fiber optic internet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rockland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Public hearing tonight in South Thomaston on pr... Dec '16 Mark Baitbag 2
cottage (Mar '16) Mar '16 kyman 1
News 'American Pie' singer: 'I am not a villain' (Jan '16) Jan '16 Dr Wu 1
carl fusselman in rockland (Jan '16) Jan '16 TAC 2
carl fusselman ?????? (May '15) Jan '16 TAC 3
Rockland - Genealogy - Family History (Jul '08) Oct '15 Rockland home 6
Review: Maine Street Imprints (Oct '15) Oct '15 Marilyn Miha 1
See all Rockland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rockland Forum Now

Rockland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rockland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Stanley Cup
 

Rockland, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,728 • Total comments across all topics: 281,481,240

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC