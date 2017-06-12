Rockport | $438,700
Classic New England farmhouse that has served many purposes in its first 150 years. Refurbished and re-purposed in 2004 for another generation with major systems upgrades including commercial grade kitchen, heat systems, 2-400 amp services, and spectacular detached post & beam studio willing to serve as additional seating, retail area, arts center, professional office and more! The former stylish eatery and B&B is now available for a new owner or new uses.
