Rockport | $438,700

Rockport | $438,700

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Harbor Times Soup

Classic New England farmhouse that has served many purposes in its first 150 years. Refurbished and re-purposed in 2004 for another generation with major systems upgrades including commercial grade kitchen, heat systems, 2-400 amp services, and spectacular detached post & beam studio willing to serve as additional seating, retail area, arts center, professional office and more! The former stylish eatery and B&B is now available for a new owner or new uses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Harbor Times Soup.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rockland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Public hearing tonight in South Thomaston on pr... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Mark Baitbag 2
cottage (Mar '16) Mar '16 kyman 1
News 'American Pie' singer: 'I am not a villain' (Jan '16) Jan '16 Dr Wu 1
carl fusselman in rockland (Jan '16) Jan '16 TAC 2
carl fusselman ?????? (May '15) Jan '16 TAC 3
Rockland - Genealogy - Family History (Jul '08) Oct '15 Rockland home 6
Review: Maine Street Imprints (Oct '15) Oct '15 Marilyn Miha 1
See all Rockland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rockland Forum Now

Rockland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rockland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Rockland, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,328 • Total comments across all topics: 281,834,409

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC