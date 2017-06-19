Rockland OKs budget, cuts assistant manager post
The Rockland City Council gave final approval Thursday evening to a $13.5 million municipal budget for 2017-2018, a spending package that eliminates money for the assistant city manager post. The municipal budget received unanimous backing but efforts by Councilor Adam Ackor to reduce the package further were rejected on 3-2 votes.
