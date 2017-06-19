Rockland man accused of child porn possession
A Rockland man was arrested Friday, following an investigation by the Rockland Police Department and Maine Computer Crimes Task Force. Daniel Wescott, 26, of Park Street Rockland, was charged with three counts of possession of sexually explicit material, according to Rockland police.
