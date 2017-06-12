Rockland Main Street accreditation renewed
Rockland Main Street Inc. has once again been designated as an accredited Main Street America program for meeting performance standards set by the National Main Street Center. Each year, the National Main Street Center and its Coordinating Program partners announce the list of accredited Main Street America programs in recognition of their commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach.
