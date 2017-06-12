Rockland council to interview Virgini...

Rockland council to interview Virginia candidate next week

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Herald Gazette

The Rockland City Council will interview city manager finalist Christopher Philbrick next week, Mayor Will Clayton said Wednesday night following a closed-door meeting. "As he is the only candidate recommended by the search committee we know it is imperative to provide him with the second interview as quickly as possible regardless of previous council debate concerning the number of recommended candidates," Clayton said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rockland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Public hearing tonight in South Thomaston on pr... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Mark Baitbag 2
cottage (Mar '16) Mar '16 kyman 1
News 'American Pie' singer: 'I am not a villain' (Jan '16) Jan '16 Dr Wu 1
carl fusselman in rockland (Jan '16) Jan '16 TAC 2
carl fusselman ?????? (May '15) Jan '16 TAC 3
Rockland - Genealogy - Family History (Jul '08) Oct '15 Rockland home 6
Review: Maine Street Imprints (Oct '15) Oct '15 Marilyn Miha 1
See all Rockland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rockland Forum Now

Rockland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rockland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Rockland, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,993 • Total comments across all topics: 281,782,879

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC