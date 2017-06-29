Rockland community center renamed
On January 1, 2017, the community of Rockland lost a great man who was influential in the lives of thousands of Rockland area students for more than 42 years. Edward "Dan the Man" Flanagan passed away at the age of 80. Dan was synonymous with the Rec Center, growing up there himself while his dad, James, was the recreation director.
