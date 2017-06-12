Rockland code officer asks city to ho...

Rockland code officer asks city to hold off on RV regulations

18 hrs ago

Rockland's code enforcement officer has asked the City Council to indefinitely postpone legislation he wrote to regulate the use of recreational vehicles. The council voted 4-0 at its June 12 meeting to postpone a final vote on the proposed ordinance until July 10. Councilors Adam Ackor and Valli Geiger expressed concern over a section being proposed that would exempt fraternal organizations from the law.

