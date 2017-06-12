Rockland code officer asks city to hold off on RV regulations
Rockland's code enforcement officer has asked the City Council to indefinitely postpone legislation he wrote to regulate the use of recreational vehicles. The council voted 4-0 at its June 12 meeting to postpone a final vote on the proposed ordinance until July 10. Councilors Adam Ackor and Valli Geiger expressed concern over a section being proposed that would exempt fraternal organizations from the law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Weekly.
Add your comments below
Rockland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Public hearing tonight in South Thomaston on pr... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Mark Baitbag
|2
|cottage (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|kyman
|1
|'American Pie' singer: 'I am not a villain' (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|carl fusselman in rockland (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|2
|carl fusselman ?????? (May '15)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|3
|Rockland - Genealogy - Family History (Jul '08)
|Oct '15
|Rockland home
|6
|Review: Maine Street Imprints (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Marilyn Miha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rockland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC