Rockland Breakwater Protest
Climate change is real and the Paris climate agreement is essential for our planet. On Saturday, July 8th Mid Coast Maine Indivisible , a local group formed in the aftermath of the election of President Trump to protest his policies, will be gathering at the head of the Rockland breakwater to draw the attention of the public and Senator Susan Collins to the urgency of this issue.
