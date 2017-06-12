Rockland area departments battle fire
Firefighters from Rockland and neighboring communities were battling heat, fire and smoke in a densely-packed residential neighborhood in the city. A barn at 8 Pacific St. was largely destroyed and the heat and smoke extended to the home on the property.
