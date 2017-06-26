Rockland | $199,000
Updated and very tidy 3 Bedroom & 2 Full bath Cape! Large landscaped lot with a 2 car garage, fenced yard and wonderful flower gardens. Wood floors, wood stove, large private deck and 2 living rooms are just some of the amenities that you will find in the sweet home.
