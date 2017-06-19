Rascals, Outlaws headline Lobster Fest

Rascals, Outlaws headline Lobster Fest

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Herald Gazette

Tickets are now on sale for Felix Cavaliere's Rascals and The Outlaws performances at the 2017 Maine Lobster Festival. The Rascals will play Friday night, Aug. 4; and The Outlaws will play Saturday, Aug. 5, on the Fishermen's Memorial stage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rockland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Public hearing tonight in South Thomaston on pr... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Mark Baitbag 2
cottage (Mar '16) Mar '16 kyman 1
News 'American Pie' singer: 'I am not a villain' (Jan '16) Jan '16 Dr Wu 1
carl fusselman in rockland (Jan '16) Jan '16 TAC 2
carl fusselman ?????? (May '15) Jan '16 TAC 3
Rockland - Genealogy - Family History (Jul '08) Oct '15 Rockland home 6
Review: Maine Street Imprints (Oct '15) Oct '15 Marilyn Miha 1
See all Rockland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rockland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Knox County was issued at June 25 at 8:21AM EDT

Rockland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rockland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. China
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Syria
 

Rockland, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,494 • Total comments across all topics: 282,011,685

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC