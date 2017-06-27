Program on WPA artist Bock in Rockland

Program on WPA artist Bock in Rockland

13 hrs ago

Farnsworth Associate Curator Jane Bianco will present a program on Vera Bock, a WPA artist who lived in Lincolnville, Tuesday, July 11, at 6:30 p.m. The illustrated program, co-sponsored by the Rockland Historical Society and the Rockland Public Library, will be held in the Community Room of the library, 80 Union St. Following the talk, attendees will adjourn to the historical society museum for conversation and refreshments. Bock was born in St. Petersburg, Russia, in 1905.

