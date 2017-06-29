Port Clyde residents mount opposition to Bean's Wyeth reading room
A decision on Linda Bean's proposed Wyeth reading room was postponed by the Planning Board June 27 after a public hearing that includes coordinated presentations in opposition to the plan. More than 50 people gathered at the Town Office for the hearing, with voices against the facility proposed for 20 Horse Point Road in Port Clyde dominating the proceedings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.
Add your comments below
Rockland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Public hearing tonight in South Thomaston on pr... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Mark Baitbag
|2
|cottage (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|kyman
|1
|'American Pie' singer: 'I am not a villain' (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|carl fusselman in rockland (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|2
|carl fusselman ?????? (May '15)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|3
|Rockland - Genealogy - Family History (Jul '08)
|Oct '15
|Rockland home
|6
|Review: Maine Street Imprints (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Marilyn Miha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rockland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC