Port Clyde residents mount opposition to Bean's Wyeth reading room

A decision on Linda Bean's proposed Wyeth reading room was postponed by the Planning Board June 27 after a public hearing that includes coordinated presentations in opposition to the plan. More than 50 people gathered at the Town Office for the hearing, with voices against the facility proposed for 20 Horse Point Road in Port Clyde dominating the proceedings.

