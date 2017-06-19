Police say man threatened to kill Rockland woman
A Spruce Head man was arrested early Monday morning, accused of restraining a woman for an hour at the Brunswick Rooms, beating her, and threatening at knifepoint to kill her. Christopher A. Seiler, 51, was arrested June 19 by Rockland police and charged with domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, terrorizing with a dangerous weapon, domestic violence assault, criminal restraint, and obstructing the report of a crime.
