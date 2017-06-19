Permilla F. de Rochemont
Permilla F. de Rochemont, 91, died Tuesday, June 13, 2017, at Sussman House. Pam, as she was known to her family and friends, was born in Greenville in 1925, the youngest child of Ida and William Fraser.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.
