Peak Oil' activist, filmmaker in Rockland
Renew Rockland and Rockland Public Library, 80 Union St., present a screening of the film "Peak Oil, A Love Story" Thursday, July 13, at 6:30 p.m. The screening will be followed by a discussion with filmmaker Nelson Cole and the subject of his film, Iver Lofving. Peak Oil is defined as the point in time when oil extraction reaches its highest level and then declines.
