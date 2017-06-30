Peak Oil' activist, filmmaker in Rock...

Peak Oil' activist, filmmaker in Rockland

Renew Rockland and Rockland Public Library, 80 Union St., present a screening of the film "Peak Oil, A Love Story" Thursday, July 13, at 6:30 p.m. The screening will be followed by a discussion with filmmaker Nelson Cole and the subject of his film, Iver Lofving. Peak Oil is defined as the point in time when oil extraction reaches its highest level and then declines.

