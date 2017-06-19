Paging All Pooches! Entries needed for dog trials
Friday, Aug. 11, 2017 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The anticipation for the 15th Annual World Championship Boatyard DogA Trials is building among canines and their adoring fans. The trials will be held Sunday, August 13, at 10:30 a.m., as part of the Maine Boats, Homes & Harbors Show, August 11-13, on the waterfront in Rockland, Maine.
