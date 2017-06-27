Office Hours for Thursday, June 29
Our offices will be closed for part of the day on Thursday, June 29 so our employees can attend a company outing. a Our phones will be turned off at 12:30 p.m. a Southwest Harbor: Office closes for the day at 10 a.m. a Belfast: Office closes for the day at 12:15 p.m. a Camden: Office closes for the day at 12:45 p.m. a Rockland: Office closes for the day at 1:15 p.m. Serving individuals, families and businesses in Midcoast Maine and around the world since 1866, Allen Insurance and Financial is an employee-owned financial services, insurance and employee benefits company with offices in Portland, Rockland, Camden, Belfast, Southwest Harbor and Waterville.
