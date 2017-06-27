Office Hours for Thursday, June 29

Office Hours for Thursday, June 29

Our offices will be closed for part of the day on Thursday, June 29 so our employees can attend a company outing. a Our phones will be turned off at 12:30 p.m. a Southwest Harbor: Office closes for the day at 10 a.m. a Belfast: Office closes for the day at 12:15 p.m. a Camden: Office closes for the day at 12:45 p.m. a Rockland: Office closes for the day at 1:15 p.m. Serving individuals, families and businesses in Midcoast Maine and around the world since 1866, Allen Insurance and Financial is an employee-owned financial services, insurance and employee benefits company with offices in Portland, Rockland, Camden, Belfast, Southwest Harbor and Waterville.

