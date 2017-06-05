Neva M. Heath

Our sweet mother, grandmother, aunt and friend Neva May Cuthbertson Heath left us after a brief illness June 2, 2017, surrounded by family and friends in Seattle, where she had moved in 2014 to be near her oldest daughter, Carole. Neva, or NeNe as she was affectionately called by her grandmother, was born May 20, 1933, in Belfast to Leota and Charles Cuthbertson.

