Neva M. Heath

Neva M. Heath

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Herald Gazette

Our sweet mother, grandmother, aunt and friend Neva May Cuthbertson Heath left us after a brief illness June 2, 2017, surrounded by family and friends in Seattle, where she had moved in 2014 to be near her oldest daughter, Carole. Neva, or NeNe as she was affectionately called by her grandmother, was born May 20, 1933, in Belfast to Leota and Charles Cuthbertson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rockland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Public hearing tonight in South Thomaston on pr... Dec '16 Mark Baitbag 2
cottage (Mar '16) Mar '16 kyman 1
News 'American Pie' singer: 'I am not a villain' (Jan '16) Jan '16 Dr Wu 1
carl fusselman in rockland (Jan '16) Jan '16 TAC 2
carl fusselman ?????? (May '15) Jan '16 TAC 3
Rockland - Genealogy - Family History (Jul '08) Oct '15 Rockland home 6
Review: Maine Street Imprints (Oct '15) Oct '15 Marilyn Miha 1
See all Rockland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rockland Forum Now

Rockland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rockland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. U.S. Open
  4. North Korea
  5. Tornado
 

Rockland, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,167 • Total comments across all topics: 281,578,216

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC