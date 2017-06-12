Music by the Sea in Camden

Four bands will perform at Camden Harbor Park and Amphitheatre on July 4 from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. for Camden Rotary Club's annual Music by the Sea celebration, to be followed at 9 p.m. by spectacular fireworks over Camden Harbor. Free Admission! 2:00 pm - 3:15 pm: Steelin' Thunder, a steel drum band from Rockland under the direction of Mike Miller, will perform rousing selections with a Caribbean flair ideal for dancing or just good ole lazy August afternoon listening.

