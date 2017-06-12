Music by the Sea in Camden

Music by the Sea in Camden

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

Four bands will perform at Camden Harbor Park and Amphitheatre on July 4 from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. for Camden Rotary Club's annual Music by the Sea celebration, to be followed at 9 p.m. by spectacular fireworks over Camden Harbor. Free Admission! 2:00 pm - 3:15 pm: Steelin' Thunder, a steel drum band from Rockland under the direction of Mike Miller, will perform rousing selections with a Caribbean flair ideal for dancing or just good ole lazy August afternoon listening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rockland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Public hearing tonight in South Thomaston on pr... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Mark Baitbag 2
cottage (Mar '16) Mar '16 kyman 1
News 'American Pie' singer: 'I am not a villain' (Jan '16) Jan '16 Dr Wu 1
carl fusselman in rockland (Jan '16) Jan '16 TAC 2
carl fusselman ?????? (May '15) Jan '16 TAC 3
Rockland - Genealogy - Family History (Jul '08) Oct '15 Rockland home 6
Review: Maine Street Imprints (Oct '15) Oct '15 Marilyn Miha 1
See all Rockland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rockland Forum Now

Rockland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rockland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Rockland, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,036 • Total comments across all topics: 281,758,602

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC