Motorcyclist injured in Rockland crash

17 hrs ago Read more: Herald Gazette

Rockland public safety crews responded to the crash at the intersection of Park Street and Broadway at 12:20 p.m. on June 8. The driver of the motorcycle suffered minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport.

