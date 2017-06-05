Motorcyclist injured in Rockland crash
Rockland public safety crews responded to the crash at the intersection of Park Street and Broadway at 12:20 p.m. on June 8. The driver of the motorcycle suffered minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport.
