Midcoast reps divided on benefits for immigrants

The Maine House voted 77-70 on June 7 to reject LD 480 that would have made non-citizens ineligible for food stamps, temporary assistance for needy families, and supplemental security income. In the Senate, Sens. David Miramant, D-Camden; and Dana Dow, R-Waldoboro voted against the legislation while Sen. Michael Thibodeau, R-Winterport, voted for it.

