Midcoast lens: Welcoming summer

Temperatures reaching 80 degrees drew scads of people to Birch Point Beach State Park in Owls Head June 22. Above, Shree Patel of Rockport runs the beach to be sure her kite takes flight. Three-year-old Bentley Cushman of Rockland enjoys some time at Birch Point Beach State Park in Owls Head June 22. Charlie Stanley, 8, of Camden, enjoys squirting water at family during an outing June 22 at Birch Point Beach State Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Weekly.