Midcoast art shows

The Maine Lighthouse Museum in Rockland is raffling a 3-by-4 foot photo on canvas of the rare first-order Fresnel lens of Oregon's Umpqua River Light, donated by Ron and M.J. Foster. Tickets are $5 or five for $20, available at the downtown museum; by calling 594-3301; or online at mainelighthousemuseum.org.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Harbor Times Soup.