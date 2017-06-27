McNeil to helm Ellis-Beauregard Found...

McNeil to helm Ellis-Beauregard Foundation

The Ellis-Beauregard Foundation Maine has hired Donna McNeil, former director of the Maine Arts Commission, curator and author, as its founding executive director. The Ellis-Beauregard Foundation was created by John David Ellis in 2015, shortly before his death, to support the arts and to preserve and share the work of Ellis and his late wife, Joan Beauregard.

