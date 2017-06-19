MBH&H Show Poster by Local Artist Unv...

MBH&H Show Poster by Local Artist Unveiled

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

Maine Boats, Homes & Harbors, Inc. has unveiled the custom-designed poster for the 15th annual Maine Boats, Homes & Harbors Show, to be held August 11-13, 2017, on the waterfront in Rockland, Maine. The colorful creation, which features hand-painted artwork by local illustrator and furniture maker Clayton Thompson, deliberately echoes the show's focus on hand-crafted design, style, and workmanship.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rockland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Public hearing tonight in South Thomaston on pr... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Mark Baitbag 2
cottage (Mar '16) Mar '16 kyman 1
News 'American Pie' singer: 'I am not a villain' (Jan '16) Jan '16 Dr Wu 1
carl fusselman in rockland (Jan '16) Jan '16 TAC 2
carl fusselman ?????? (May '15) Jan '16 TAC 3
Rockland - Genealogy - Family History (Jul '08) Oct '15 Rockland home 6
Review: Maine Street Imprints (Oct '15) Oct '15 Marilyn Miha 1
See all Rockland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rockland Forum Now

Rockland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rockland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Rockland, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,802 • Total comments across all topics: 281,946,522

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC