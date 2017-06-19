MBH&H Show Poster by Local Artist Unveiled

Maine Boats, Homes & Harbors, Inc. has unveiled the custom-designed poster for the 15th annual Maine Boats, Homes & Harbors Show, to be held August 11-13, 2017, on the waterfront in Rockland, Maine. The colorful creation, which features hand-painted artwork by local illustrator and furniture maker Clayton Thompson, deliberately echoes the show's focus on hand-crafted design, style, and workmanship.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.