Marsh and Lane mix it up

Marsh and Lane, a local multi-genre duo featuring guitarist Anthony Marsh and cellist Robin Lane, will perform Saturday, June 10, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Rock City CafA©, 316 Main St. Lane is a classically trained cellist who has branched out into funk, jazz, blues and more. Upon moving to Rockland in 2014, he began musical studies at Midcoast Music Academy and with April Reed-Cox at Woodsound Studios.

