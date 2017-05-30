Marsh and Lane mix it up

Marsh and Lane mix it up

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Capital Weekly

Marsh and Lane, a local multi-genre duo featuring guitarist Anthony Marsh and cellist Robin Lane, will perform Saturday, June 10, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Rock City CafA©, 316 Main St. Lane is a classically trained cellist who has branched out into funk, jazz, blues and more. Upon moving to Rockland in 2014, he began musical studies at Midcoast Music Academy and with April Reed-Cox at Woodsound Studios.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rockland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Public hearing tonight in South Thomaston on pr... Dec '16 Mark Baitbag 2
cottage (Mar '16) Mar '16 kyman 1
News 'American Pie' singer: 'I am not a villain' (Jan '16) Jan '16 Dr Wu 1
carl fusselman in rockland (Jan '16) Jan '16 TAC 2
carl fusselman ?????? (May '15) Jan '16 TAC 3
Rockland - Genealogy - Family History (Jul '08) Oct '15 Rockland home 6
Review: Maine Street Imprints (Oct '15) Oct '15 Marilyn Miha 1
See all Rockland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rockland Forum Now

Rockland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rockland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Microsoft
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Stanley Cup
 

Rockland, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,881 • Total comments across all topics: 281,487,302

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC