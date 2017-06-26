Mail plane crashes near runway on Vinalhaven, pilot injured

A small mail plane crashed at an island airport Monday morning, sending the pilot to an area hospital, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office. Ted Weslake was piloting the Penobscot Island Air Cessna around 7:40 a.m. when it crashed into trees at the end of the air strip on Vinalhaven, an island in Penobscot Bay about 15 miles east of Rockland.

