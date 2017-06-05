Machias Savings Bank recognizes Rockl...

Machias Savings Bank recognizes Rockland employees

8 hrs ago

Machias Savings Bank employees at the 3 Glen St. in Rockland were recognized for their teamwork, customer service and commitment to their community. From left are: John Thibodeau, Todd Starbird, Brad Galley, Mackenzie Smith, Ann Upham, Krista Lopez-Brochu, Greg Jones, Lindsey Davenport and Doria Kenney.

