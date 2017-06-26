Luttrell interviewed for Rockland manager post
And Mayor Will Clayton said the council has a clear consensus between the two finalists but said he would hold off naming that person until Tuesday so that the other candidate could be notified. Luttrell joins Christopher Philbrick of Dumfries, Virginia, a retired Army officer who now works as a consultant to government, as the two finalists for the job vacated a year ago by James Chaousis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.
Add your comments below
Rockland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Public hearing tonight in South Thomaston on pr... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Mark Baitbag
|2
|cottage (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|kyman
|1
|'American Pie' singer: 'I am not a villain' (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|carl fusselman in rockland (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|2
|carl fusselman ?????? (May '15)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|3
|Rockland - Genealogy - Family History (Jul '08)
|Oct '15
|Rockland home
|6
|Review: Maine Street Imprints (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Marilyn Miha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rockland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC