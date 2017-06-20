LePage signs food sovereignty law, th...

LePage signs food sovereignty law, the first of its kind in the nation

11 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

With a stroke of his pen, Gov. Paul LePage last week enacted landmark legislation putting Maine in the forefront of the food sovereignty movement. LePage signed LD 725, An Act to Recognize Local Control Regarding Food Systems, Friday legitimizing the authority of towns and communities to enact ordinances regulating local food distribution free from state regulatory control.

