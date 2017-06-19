Knox County Court news
Sydni A. Barham, 29, Belmont, unlawful furnishing of drugs on Jan. 25, 2016 in Rockland, one year all but six months suspended stayed until Sept. 1, one-year probation, $400 fine.
