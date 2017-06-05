Knox County court cases
James W. Wilson Jr., 45, of New Market, Maryland, had his motor vehicle license suspended for 90 day and fined $500 for operating under the influence on July 22, 1997 in Rockland. An operating after suspension charge from 20 years ago was dismissed.
