Knox County court cases

James W. Wilson Jr., 45, of New Market, Maryland, had his motor vehicle license suspended for 90 day and fined $500 for operating under the influence on July 22, 1997 in Rockland. An operating after suspension charge from 20 years ago was dismissed.

