Kaeyer's latest, in Sanctuary Gallery

Beginning Sunday, June 11, watercolor artist Lydia Kaeyer of Owls Head will display her latest paintings in the Sanctuary Gallery at the Rockland Congregational Church, 180 Limerock St. A reception for the artist will run from 11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Refreshments will be served, while Sue Pedretti provides live piano music for the occasion. Kaeyer spent 30 years working with and teaching autistic children in the public schools of Westchester County, N.Y. Upon retiring and moving to Maine in 2001, she decided to try something totally different and took up a paintbrush.

