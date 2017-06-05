Housing squeeze fuels fears of Rockland gentrification
City officials and business leaders have praised the changes that Rockland has experienced in the past few decades, but acknowledge that, along with that growth, has been a shrinking amount of housing for workers in the community. Penobscot Bay Regional Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tom Peaco said Rockland's downtown has become more vibrant, and the art scene has continued to grow and be recognized.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.
Add your comments below
Rockland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Public hearing tonight in South Thomaston on pr... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Mark Baitbag
|2
|cottage (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|kyman
|1
|'American Pie' singer: 'I am not a villain' (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|carl fusselman in rockland (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|2
|carl fusselman ?????? (May '15)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|3
|Rockland - Genealogy - Family History (Jul '08)
|Oct '15
|Rockland home
|6
|Review: Maine Street Imprints (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Marilyn Miha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rockland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC