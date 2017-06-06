Higgins Beach innkeepers resist condo offers, commit to community with rehab project

The rooms at the 1922 Higgins Beach Inn have been modernized with touches such as flat-screen TVs, AC and interior updates like pickled walls, plush chairs and vintage Maine tourism signs. The rooms at the 1922 Higgins Beach Inn have been modernized with touches such as flat-screen TVs, AC and interior updates like pickled walls, plush chairs and vintage Maine tourism signs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.