Higgins Beach innkeepers resist condo offers, commit to community with rehab project
The rooms at the 1922 Higgins Beach Inn have been modernized with touches such as flat-screen TVs, AC and interior updates like pickled walls, plush chairs and vintage Maine tourism signs. The rooms at the 1922 Higgins Beach Inn have been modernized with touches such as flat-screen TVs, AC and interior updates like pickled walls, plush chairs and vintage Maine tourism signs.
Rockland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Public hearing tonight in South Thomaston on pr...
|Dec '16
|Mark Baitbag
|2
|cottage (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|kyman
|1
|'American Pie' singer: 'I am not a villain' (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|carl fusselman in rockland (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|2
|carl fusselman ?????? (May '15)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|3
|Rockland - Genealogy - Family History (Jul '08)
|Oct '15
|Rockland home
|6
|Review: Maine Street Imprints (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Marilyn Miha
|1
