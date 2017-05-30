"Havana Street Children," Camden phot...

"Havana Street Children," Camden photographer Patrisha McLean's chronicle of three trips to Cuba over the past two years, is on display in the Picker Room of the Camden Public Library for the month of June. McLean will present a slide show and talk at the library Thursday, June 15, at 7 p.m. The talk will include travel tips to Havana.

